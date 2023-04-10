Mumbai: Mika Singh moves Bombay High Court to quash FIR over alleged forcible kissing Rakhi Sawant |

Singer Mika Singh has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of a 17-year-old FIR against him by an actor for forcibly kissing her at his birthday party. Singh has sought quashing of the FIR with her consent.

On Monday, the actor’s advocate Ayush Pasbola informed a division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and PD Naik that the actor has filed an affidavit consenting to quashing of the FIR, however, the same has been misplaced in the high court's registry department. The HC has asked Pasbola to submit a fresh affidavit in a week.

Actor buried hatchet with Mika Singh

Singh’s advocate, Falguni Brahmbhatt, said the case has been in limbo for the past 17 years and although a charge sheet has been filed against her client, charges are yet to be framed. She said: “Singh and (the actor) have buried the hatchet and are now friends. They have resolved their issues.”

The actor’s affidavit, which has been misplaced, stated that she is very occupied with her professional engagements and that the two have resolved their differences. So she has no objection to the quashing of the FIR registered by her, it further said.

Singh allegedly forcibly kissed the actor in 2006 without her consent in front of cameras at his birthday party. He said that he asked everyone not to smear cake on his face, but when the actor did it anyway, he decided to 'teach her a lesson' by forcibly kissing her. The singer was arrested on charges of molestation pressed by the actor and later released on bail.