Mika Singh on Sonu Nigam's selfie incident: 'Never needed security in Mumbai like North India, shocking..' | Instagram

In light of the recent incident during singer Sonu Nigam's show in Mumbai wherein a fan misbehaved with him and his staff for a selfie, singer Mika Singh has commented on the episode terming it very 'sad'. Singh expressed shock that Sonu Nigam was attacked in Mumbai city.

Mika Singh went on to say that during his shows in Northern part of India, he has at least 10 bodyguards with him but whenever he is in Mumbai he does not keep his bodyguards with him as the city is the "most and safest" in India. "I believe that all that all the artist should be given respect. As we are made by people for the people. We are with you @sonunigamofficialbhai Stay Blessed!"

Mika shares pic with Sonu Nigam

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Mika Singh shared a picture wherein he is seen sitting with Sonu Nigam. Singh wrote, "It’s Very sad & shocking hear that the respected singer @sonunigamofficial was attacked, that too in MUMBAI. Whenever I’m doing shows in the Northern part of India I always have min 10 bodyguards with me but in mumbai I don’t have bodyguards with me because this is the most beautiful and safest city of india. I believe that all that all the artist should be given respect. As we are made by people for the people.

We are with you @sonunigamofficialbhai

Stay Blessed!"

Security incident with Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam was reportedly admitted to hospital after a scuffle between his security personnel and the son and nephew of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, who allegedly wanted to take a picture with the famous singer.

This happened while Sonu was performing at a concert in Chembur, Mumbai, and resulted in him being taken to the hospital for medical attention. The singer's mentor Ghulam Mustafa Khan's son Rabbani Khan, as well as his close associate and bodyguard, were injured in the incident.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)