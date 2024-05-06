Managl Lakshmi's Deepika Singh Reacts To Comparisons Between Her Show & Anupamaa, Says, 'My Mother In Law Loves Anupamaa But..'

Deepika Singh who rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus' superhit show 'Diya Aur Baati Hum,' made a comeback on television after years with Colors TV's show 'Mangal Lakshmi.' Starring Naman Shaw, Deepika Singh and Sanika as the leading faces, Mangal Lakshmi is a story of two sisters. Deepika, who essays the character of Mangal on the show recently spoke about the show being compared to Television's another super hit show 'Anupamaa,' and reveals what she felt about it when she read the script.

Talking to Telly Bytes about the same, Deepika said, ''Bilkul nahi, when I received the scripts, I was very clear that Mangal Lakshmi is not like Anupamaa. I knew the story of the show already because I was being roped in for the show, I knew the story of the show for up to at least 100-200 episodes.''

Further, talking of the comparisons, the actress says, ''I know one thing and that is no two shows can be similar because no two people can be similar too, scripts and writers cannot be the same, director cannot be the same. So if every person, every script, every director and every co actor has different energies, how can two shows be alike. I truly believe in this. Our show is the story of two sisters. Mangal's equation with Adit is just a part of the story, she is an illiterate. I am aware of the comparisons by a few people. Anupamaa is an amazing show and my mother in law is a fan of that show. So if our show reaches that level, and recieves as much love as Anupamaa is doing, it will be a blessing for me. But my mother in law loves Mangal Lakshmi too and that is a huge deal for me.''

Talking of Anupamaa, the show is produced by Rajan Shahi and is led by Rupali Ganguly. While Anupamaa has been a TRP topper for quite some time now, Deepika Singh's Mangal Lakshmi too is seeing a steady growth in terms of the numbers.