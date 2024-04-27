'I Do Not Remember Being Compared To Deepika Singh In Any Way': Khushi Dubey Of Aankh Micholi

Khushi Dubey, who was last seen in Star Plus' show Aakh Micholi, in an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal and spoke about the comparisions with Deepika Singh and Diya Aur Baati Hum since day one of her show.

When we asked the actress if she ever felt burdened upon being compared to Deepika Singh, the actress says, ''No, that is not even in the picture I feel because our characters were poles apart. Rukmini's character was way different than that of Sandhya. The only similarity I feel is the zeal of both the characters to become an IPS officer but this is something you will see in every IPS aspirant. So I do not even remember being compared to Deepika in any way and with all due respect to her acting and her talent , I really respect Deepika as my senior and I loved her performance in Diya Aur Baati, but having said that, the character sketches of both these characters were very different, so the comparisons do not come in the picture.''

Further, when we asked the actress if she feels that the audience was unable to accept the show because they compared it to Diya Aur Baati Hum, the actress said, ''As far as being compared to Diya Aur Baati Hum is concerned, the only similarity is that the girl is an IPS aspirant and the boy has a tea stall. There is a huge difference in their life style, their personalities and how they overcame these differences. Apart from that, when it comes to Aankh Micholi, there was also a love triangle with a fellow IPS officer which was not seen in Diya Aur Baati. Infact, right from the trailer to the execution, everything was different. On the larger scale if you see the only thing similar was two different people coming together, apart from that there was nothing common. And if you say that people found it difficult to accept the show then let me tell you, the audience 10 years back might have liked family drama than they liked it today. Today's youth and the audience of television has evolved and their perspectives have changed, their mindsets have broadened. Diya Aur Baati was a little on the orthodox side as compared to Aakh Micholi.''

Aankh Micholi saw Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik helming the show. The show could not survive the TRP race and failed to garner numbers, as a result of which, it was axed shortly after its commencement.