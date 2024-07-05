Ranveer Singh Birthday: 7 Best Films Of The Actor To Watch On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | July 05, 2024
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will turn 39 on July 6. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his best movies and where you can watch them online.
Instagram|Ranveer Singh Fan Club
Gunday is an action thriller film which is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film earned Rs 130 crore at the box office. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Band Baaja Baaraat is a romantic film which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and written by Habib Faisal. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Prime Video
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is romantic film which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is available to watch on Jio Cinema.
Dil Dhadakne Do is a romantic-comedy film which tells the story of the Mehra Family, who invite their friends on a cruise trip to celebrate their parents' anniversary. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Bajirao Mastani is a historical romantic film which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is available on Jio Cinema.
Gully Boy is a musical film which was released in 2019. The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Padmaavat is a historical film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Thanks For Reading!