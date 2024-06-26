Suresh Gopi Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | June 26, 2024
Suresh Gopi is a popular actor who mostly appears in Malayalam movies. He was honoured with the National Film Award for Kaliyattam. On the occasion of his 66th birthday, take a look at some of his best films on OTT.
I is an action romantic film which is directed by S Shankar. The film received an overwhelming response from audiences and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Kaliyattam is a thriller film which is directed by Jayaraj and it is based on William Shakespeare's Othello. Suresh Gopi has received the National Film Award for Best Actor for this film. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Varane Avashyamund is a romantic-comedy film which is directed and written by Anoop Sathyan. It is available to watch on Netflix.
The Dolphins is a comedy film which is written and directed by Anoop Menon. It is available to watch on SUN NXT.
Melvilasom is a thriller film, written and directed by Madhav Ramadasan. It is available on SUN NXT.
Kaaval is an action film which is written and directed by Nithin Renji Panicker. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Nadiya Kollappetta Rathri is a thriller film which is written by AK Sajan and directed by K Madhu. It is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
