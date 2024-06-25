Arjun Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sachin T | June 25, 2024
Arjun Kapoor is a popular actor who appears in Hindi films. On the occasion of his 39th birthday, take a look at some of his best movies and where you can watch them online.
Ishaqzaade is a romantic film which is written and directed by Habib Faisal, and it marked Arjun's Bollywood debut. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
2 States is romantic comedy film which is directed by Abhishek Verman. It is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. The film is available on ZEE5.
Half Girlfriend is a romantic film which is directed by Mohit Suri. It is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name and is available to watch on Netflix
Panipat is a period drama set against the backdrop of the Third Battle of Panipat. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Finding Fanny is directed by Homi Adajania and it was released in theatres on September 12, 2024. It is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Gunday is an action thriller film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film received positive response after releasing in theatres and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Ki & Ka is a romantic comedy film which was released in theatres on April 1, 2016. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
