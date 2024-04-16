 FPJ Exclusive: Aankh Micholi Fame Khushi Dubey Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14
Khushi Dubey has just wrapped up the shoot of her show Aankh Micholi.

Aanchal Choudhary
Updated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Khushi Dubey has recently concluded filming for her show 'Aankh Micholi.' Although the show had a brief four-month run, the actress has already received offers for several popular shows. One such offer is for Colors TV's stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.'

As the show's premiere approaches, speculations about various contestants have been circulating online. Free Press Journal has learned exclusively that Khushi, who was last seen in Star Plus' 'Aankh Micholi,' has been approached for the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' The actress has also expressed interest in the opportunity and has kept her options open. If she is not committed to another project at the time, she is willing to consider participating in the show.

Speaking about the offers, the Aashiqana actress stated, ''Yes, I have received offers for a few reality shows, including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' If I am available during that period, I would definitely be interested in participating. I am keeping all my options open.''

Khushi, who gained fame for her role in Disney Plus Hotstar's 'Aashiqana,' starred opposite Navneet Malik in 'Aankh Micholi.' The show was reportedly a sequel to Star Plus' highly successful series, 'Diya Aur Baati Hum.'

