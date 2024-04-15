Aankh Micholi Goes Off Air After A Brief Run Of 4 Months, Khushi Dubey Parties With The Producer And The Cast

Star Plus' show Aankh Micholi had been under scrutiny for quite some time. The news of the show going off-air had been circulating for a few months, and the cast of the show finally shot for the final episode and were seen enjoying a wrap-up party too.

In a few glimpses of the same shared by Khushi Dubey, the female lead of the show, producer Shashi Sumeet Mittal can be seen dancing her heart out along with Khushi. The actress can also be seen dancing with the cast of the show in another Instagram story shared by her. Sharing this story, the actress reveals that the show has come to an end and then goes ahead to praise the team and the show too.

Khushi writes, ''AND THAT'S A WRAPPP FOR AANKH MICHOLI, Great people, great time! Thank you team!''

For the unversed, the show went on air in January this year. However, it failed to impress the audience and hence could not garner any numbers. The show was reportedly a sequel to Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid's very popular 'Diya Aur Baati Hum.' Khushi rose to fame with her stint in Disney plus Hotstar's Aashiqana.