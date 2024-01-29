Navneet Malik Calls His Character Sumedh In Aankh Micholi 'Inspiring', Talks About Working With Sanjay Dutt

Navneet Malik shot to fame after playing a negative role in Neeraj Pandey's The Freelancer. The actor recently made his television debut with Aankh Micholi, where he plays the lead role of Sumedh.

In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Navneet shared insights on his decision to join Aankh Micholi, his experiences shooting alongside Sanjay Dutt, and his transition from modelling to acting.

Navneet revealed that his decision to join Aankh Micholi was primarily driven by the storyline. Despite initially not being inclined towards television, the narrative of the serial proved to be a game-changer for him. He said that upon hearing the storyline, he was drawn to the project and chose to take on the lead role.

Before stepping into the world of acting, Navneet was a model. When asked about his transition, he revealed that modelling becomes stagnant after a point. However, in acting, one can explore new things daily.

Further, talking about his role in Aankh Micholi, Navneet said that his character is heroic but also emotional: "He is not a typical character; he is inspiring. A very different side has been shown, which is going to be a wonderful treat for the audience to watch."

Malik's preparation for his role as Sumedh involved dedicated efforts to embody the character's Gujarati identity. He focused on refining his diction to reflect his character. To fully immerse himself in the role, he learned Gujrati and skating and also seeked training at a local tea stall in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.

After Freelancer, Navneet got many calls for web series and films. Amidst the various opportunities that came his way, he received a call from the makers of Aankh Micholi, who offered him to play the role of a hero. Eager to explore this heroic side, he considered the offer.

Navneet's upcoming role in The Virgin Tree, where he will portray the younger self of actor Sanjay Dutt, represents a significant milestone in his career. Despite feeling nervous, he expressed gratitude to him and shared that Dutt always responded to his questions with warmth, contributing to a positive experience for him.

Post-Freelancer, the actor's fame significantly elevated, and he experienced a noticeable increase in public attention, with fans approaching him whenever he stepped out in Mumbai. His newfound popularity extended beyond Mumbai, to the point where police protection was needed during Aankh Micholi's shooting in Gujarat due to the large crowds.