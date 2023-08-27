Actor Navneet Malik On Playing The Antagonist In Neeraj Pandey’s Upcoming Web Series The Freelancer

Navneet Malik |

The Freelancer features Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Navneet Malik, Kashmira Pardesi, Sushant Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Sarah Jane Dias, John Kokken, and Gauri Balaji in key roles. Navneet will be seen playing the role of Mohsin, the antagonist in the Neeraj Pandey created series. It is slated to premiere on September 1 on Disney+ Hotstar. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Freelancers are treated as Stephanie in real life. What’s your role in the web series?

(Laughs) In this web series, I am playing the negative lead role. Actually, the character has both a positive and negative graph. The storyline is intriguing. I am so happy that Neeraj Pandey sir is making this series on a large scale at the same time. The response from the audience is amazing!

Most of the films and series of Neeraj look so similar… What difference do you find?

I don’t think so. If you watch every film or series directed by Neeraj sir, you will note that all have a different perspective altogether. All of them have varied stories and even the genres are quite different. He also makes very realistic films so audiences connect to all his projects. For example, Baby (2015) was very different from Special 26 (2013). Yes, there is a common noteworthy element and you will guess who is the director. For example, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir’s direction also one will note a similar style somewhere. Everyone has their ways of directing any genre and they are the best.

How long have you been in this industry? Can you tell us about yourself?

It’s been eight years for me belonging to the modelling industry but for the last two years, I am also exploring acting. This is my first project as a lead though. I have done five projects earlier.

Playing as a villain you will sell a lot, explain about your saleable value as negativity also sells?

Exactly, there arises an anxiety factor when you watch a negative character. Also, audiences love to watch the conflict that comes in with negativity. Story will not have any charm without any conflict. The enthusiasm that seeps in with negativity holds the audiences for a longer period and if the story is good, then they will appreciate it. The hero will remain positive always but unless the tale does not have a punch of negativity, the story gets boring. Neeraj sir’s realistic ways of filming any story has always had an impactful effect on the people. The audiences will surely love my character.

Have you learned acting or is it an inborn quality?

It’s a mix of both you may say. I have never explored acting and never had even dreamt about it. I hail from a small village called Madina in Haryana.

The invention of OTT has helped you. Do you feel your dreams are now being fulfilled?

Though, I didn’t come with any dreams, but as time passed by, I felt any art form is good to learn. Then I started modelling and it was then I got a hint of acting. It’s from here my interest towards acting developed and I started doing workshops. I started in theatre with Atul Mongia and Neeraj Kabi and more. I learned different techniques of acting from seven to eight gurus of mine. I kept on polishing my acting skills.

Theatre performance is loud while on camera you need to perform subtly. What is your learning from both the mediums?

Absolutely right! You have to be loud while performing on stage but somehow it helps you a lot. You have to explore both the extreme sides. While working in front of the camera, even your breathing sound gets recorded so you have to be very subtle. While working on stage, your voice opens up hugely. So, one can utilise all the learning for the betterment.

Which medium are you interested in more? Will you be able to give time to theatre plays?

Honestly speaking, I don’t have much interest in working in theatre. I love to work for plays but it’s a long process. While working for films, you get realistic and it takes a certain number of days. Thus I am inclined towards cinema.

What inputs did you use in The Freelancer series?

When I got this role, I had no idea that I would be playing a negative role. They just explained this is it and you will have to perform it. Initially, that was a proper negative shade. Then later on, I understood the character had a wonderful arch. It shifts from positive to negative side. I researched about it and spoke to my mentor Prashant Singh and he guided me. It was a great journey. While playing this negative character, what I am not in real life, I had to break those boundaries and perform. The experience of this journey has really been amazing and beautiful.