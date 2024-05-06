Janhvi Kapoor Looks Dreamy In Nude Netted Creamy Gown!

By: Manisha Karki | May 06, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor set the temperature soaring as she donned nude netted creamy gown, exuding sheer glamour and sophistication.
The alluring beauty is epitome of grace and elegance as she wear the tiara with the outfit.
Janhvi often makes style fashion sense, and has once again proved her sartorial prowess in this regal look!
She has captivated fans with her recent photo shoot in the nude shimmery slit gown.
The ethereal beauty looks stunning in nude netted gown, wearing an intricate detailing with minute work in custom made designer outfit.
The subtle yet striking ensemble accentuated her curves, she opted for the nude look with the outfit.