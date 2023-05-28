Vicky Kaushal almost falls while dancing with Rakhi Sawant at IIFA 2023; video goes viral

Actor Vicky Kaushal almost fell down while dancing on his wife Katrina Kaif's song Sheila Ki Jawani at IIFA Awards 2023. The star-studded award ceremony took place on Saturday (May 27) in Abu Dhabi. Vicky Kaushal was one of the hosts of the prestigious award show.

Several Bollywood celebs graced IIFA and made heads turn with their stylish red carpet appearances. Several pictures and videos from the award night are doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of the now-viral videos, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actors Vicky and Sara Ali Khan are seen grooving on stage with actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi, who wore a big furry red hat, began twerking but she failed to notice Vicky right behind her. She ended up crashing into him which led to Vicky losing his balance and tripping.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Vicky has taken over the IIFA Awards function in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, a video of his awkward interaction with Salman Khan had gone viral. In the clip, he was seen being pushed by Salman's security to make way for the Dabangg actor.

However, he clarified that the entire incident was just blown out of proportion. "A lot of times it happens that things are just blown out of proportion and a lot gets written about it. There is unnecessary chatter about many things. Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point talking about that," Vicky told ANI.

The very next day, a video of Salman hugging Vicky had also gone viral.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects

Meanwhile on the work front, Vicky will soon be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film will release in theatres on June 2. Besides, he also has an untitled film with Tripti Dimri in the pipeline.

The actor will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sambahadur.