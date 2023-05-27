Salman Khan gets ‘marriage proposal’ from fan at IIFA 2023; Here’s how he responded

Actor Salman Khan, who attended the IIFA 2023 event on May 27 in Abu Dhavi, met with an unexpected incident. Ahead of the event on the green carpet, as a pre-event, a woman came forward to confess her love for him. But do you know how the superstar reacted to it? Scroll down to learn more.

As Salman Khan engaged in conversations with the press, a woman from the West fearlessly confessed her profound love for the actor.

Fan asks Salman Khan, "Will you marry me?"

Emphasising her determination, she declared, "Salman Khan, I travelled all the way from Hollywood solely to ask you this question. The moment I laid eyes on you, I fell head over heels in love." The confession certainly caught Khan off guard, leading him to respond in his signature witty manner.

In a light-hearted tone, Salman Khan humorously replied to the woman, "Are you referring to Shah Rukh Khan, by any chance?" His clever remark added an element of amusement to the encounter, provoking laughter among the attendees. However, the woman remained undeterred, clarifying her intentions and asking boldly, "I am indeed talking about Salman Khan. Will you marry me?"

Tiger actor responds to her

Salman Khan, known for his quick wit and candid responses, left the audience in splits with his reply.

He quipped, "My days of marrying have ended. You should have met me 20 years ago." His playful banter showcased his charm and ability to handle unexpected situations with grace.

While the excitement surrounding the IIFA Awards continued to soar, Salman Khan's upcoming projects also remained a topic of interest among fans.

Check out the video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani here:

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

The superstar is set to enthral audiences in the highly anticipated film 'Tiger 3', alongside talented actors Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Tiger 3' is scheduled to hit the silver screen during the festive season of Diwali in 2023.

In addition to 'Tiger 3', Salman Khan is rumoured to embark on another exciting venture. Reports suggest that he will soon commence shooting for 'Tiger vs. Pathaan' with none other than the King of Bollywood,

Shah Rukh Khan. The dynamic duo previously collaborated on the film 'Pathaan', in which Salman made a captivating cameo appearance. The film was released on January 25, 2023, and left fans eager for more from the powerhouse performers.

