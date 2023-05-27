 Mumbai News: Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma gets court notice; know the reason HERE
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma gets court notice; know the reason HERE

Mumbai News: Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma gets court notice; know the reason HERE

It has been alleged that it's a copy of the original 2009 movie produced by Jagdish Sharma in which Raajveer Sharma was the lead actor.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma | FPJ

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday issued a notice to Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Ayush Sharma, producer K K Radhamohan and South Indian actor Jagpathi Babu after hearing a plea against their upcoming movie 'Ruslaan'. Satyabrata Panda, Additional District Judge, Patiala House Court, asked them to file a reply within one week.

Social activist Jagdish Sharma and actor Raajveer Sharma had filed an injunction suit to stop the release of 'Ruslaan'. It has been alleged that it's a copy of the original 2009 movie produced by Jagdish Sharma in which Raajveer Sharma was the lead actor.

The matter has been further listed for hearing on June 9.

Read Also
WATCH: Salman Khan's guards PUSH Vicky Kaushal away at IIFA 2023, netizens call superstar 'rude,...
article-image

Salman Khan' hotel to cause chaos in Bandra

Actor Salman Khan's plans to build a luxury hotel on Carter Road in Bandra (W) have hit a major roadblock. Local MLA and city BJP president Ashish Shelar has made it clear that he will not endorse any project which will destroy the peace and privacy of the area. He was interacting with journalists of the FPJ and Navshakti during a visit to FPJ House on May 20.

The idea then was to build a residential apartment but, later the plan was changed to erect a 19-year-old uber luxury. Shelar said the proposed project was approved by the erstwhile MVA government and an ex-corporator. The site of the proposed hotel was deliberately chosen to be close to the Bandra-Versova sea link.  

Read Also
Salman Khan's young fan rushes towards him at Mumbai airport amid heavy security; here's what...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai weather: IMD predicts partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in the city; AQI good...

Mumbai weather: IMD predicts partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in the city; AQI good...

Mumbai News: BMC disallows any digging of concrete roads for a year

Mumbai News: BMC disallows any digging of concrete roads for a year

Mumbai News: Over 2,000 legislators from 18 states to meet next month in city for NLC Bharat event

Mumbai News: Over 2,000 legislators from 18 states to meet next month in city for NLC Bharat event

Shinde Govt misguiding people about SC judgment: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad

Shinde Govt misguiding people about SC judgment: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad

Mumbai News: Shinde group MP Gajanan Kirtikar cries foul, alleges discrimination by BJP

Mumbai News: Shinde group MP Gajanan Kirtikar cries foul, alleges discrimination by BJP