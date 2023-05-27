Mumbai News: Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma gets court notice; know the reason HERE

Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma | FPJ

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday issued a notice to Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Ayush Sharma, producer K K Radhamohan and South Indian actor Jagpathi Babu after hearing a plea against their upcoming movie 'Ruslaan'. Satyabrata Panda, Additional District Judge, Patiala House Court, asked them to file a reply within one week.

Social activist Jagdish Sharma and actor Raajveer Sharma had filed an injunction suit to stop the release of 'Ruslaan'. It has been alleged that it's a copy of the original 2009 movie produced by Jagdish Sharma in which Raajveer Sharma was the lead actor.

The matter has been further listed for hearing on June 9.

Salman Khan' hotel to cause chaos in Bandra

Actor Salman Khan's plans to build a luxury hotel on Carter Road in Bandra (W) have hit a major roadblock. Local MLA and city BJP president Ashish Shelar has made it clear that he will not endorse any project which will destroy the peace and privacy of the area. He was interacting with journalists of the FPJ and Navshakti during a visit to FPJ House on May 20.

The idea then was to build a residential apartment but, later the plan was changed to erect a 19-year-old uber luxury. Shelar said the proposed project was approved by the erstwhile MVA government and an ex-corporator. The site of the proposed hotel was deliberately chosen to be close to the Bandra-Versova sea link.