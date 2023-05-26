WATCH: Salman Khan's guards PUSH Vicky Kaushal away at IIFA 2023, netizens call superstar 'rude, arrogant'

The biggest stars of Bollywood landed at Abu Dhabi on Thursday to attend the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2023, and the one who stole the show was none other than superstar Salman Khan. The actor took time out of his busy schedule to fly down to the UAE to attend the IIFA Awards where he has been a regular for the past many years.

While Salman has been hosting the coveted awards show for many years now, this year, he has handed over the baton to Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, who have now turned to hosts from guests.

While the event was a star-studded affair, there was one particular incident that caught everyone's eyes and that involves Salman and Vicky.

Salman Khan's guards push Vicky away

Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral on the internet, and in one of them, Salman can be seen making a smashing entry at the IIFA 2023 venue.

In the video, Vicky can be seen clicking selfies with fans present at the venue, and he flashed a warm smile as soon as he saw Salman entering. However, the superstar's guards were seen pushing the 'Uri' actor aside, and even Salman did not look much interested in having a conversation.

The guards were seen pushing Vicky to a corner amid all the commotion, and while the actor greeted Salman and spoke to him, the latter did not stop and instead just walked away after sparing Vicky a glance.

While Vicky maintained his calm and did not react to the incident, it did not go down well with netizens, who slammed Salman for his "attitude". They also lauded Vicky for being courteous and patient during the entire fiasco.

Salman and Vicky's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated 'Tiger 3'. The film will reunite him with Katrina Kaif once again, after their last film together, 'Bharat'.

On the other hand, Vicky will soon be seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' with Sara Ali Khan. The film will release in theatres on June 2. Besides, he also has an untitled film with Tripti Dimri in the pipeline.