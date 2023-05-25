Salman Khan's young fan rushes towards him at Mumbai airport amid heavy security; here's what happened next (WATCH)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor, who was last seen on the big screens in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, adorably greeted a young fan. Several videos and photos of Salman with the boy are now going viral on social media.

It is a known fact and Salman has time and again proved that he loves kids.

On Thursday, when Salman arrived at the airport amid heavy security, a fan rushed towards him and hugged him tightly. Salman was all smiles as the young fan came towards him.

Take a look at the video here:

Salman's love for kids

Salman often spends time with his niece Ayat and nephew Ahil and shares adorable pictures and videos with them on Instagram.

In fact, the actor had once thought about having a child. Salman recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat and was asked about his plans of getting married.

According to ANI, the 57-year-old actor replied, "That was the plan. It wasn't for a daughter-in-law, it was for a child. But according to the Indian laws, it's not possible. Now we'll see what to do, how to do it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be in Abu Dhabi for a couple of days as he is set to take centre stage with his performance at IIFA 2023.

Salman's upcoming projects

Salman will be seen reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released during Diwali this year, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In Tiger 3, fans will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo.

There have been reports that Salman will reunite with Sooraj Barjatya for a film.