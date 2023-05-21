Nawazuddin Siddiqui REVEALS Salman Khan explained him the difference between ‘actor’ & ‘star’; Here’s what he said

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the acclaimed actor known for his diverse roles, recently opened up about his experience working alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Collaborating on films like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Kick,' Nawazuddin shared an interesting anecdote that shed light on the disparity between being a star and an actor.

Reflecting on their time shooting for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' at a mosque in Kashmir, Nawazuddin fondly recalled an enlightening conversation with Salman.

Here's what he said

As they sat together on the steps, the topic of distinction arose, prompting Nawazuddin to inquire about the disparity between an actor and a star.

In his trademark humor, Salman humorously illustrated the contrast. He likened the task of threading a needle, stating that while an actor would diligently perform the task with focus and sincerity, a star would choose not to bother. Instead, a star would contemplate who else could handle such a trivial chore, exclaiming, "There's no way I will do it myself!"

Nawazuddin resonated deeply with Salman's remark, as it vividly highlighted the disparity between their respective personas.

On Stars' importance in the industry

The esteemed 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' actor further elaborated on the significance of a star's swag and attitude, asserting that audiences pay to witness their beloved stars exude charisma on screen.

People are captivated by their unique selling point, their attitude, and their unmistakable presence. Khan succinctly distinguished between being an actor and a star, encapsulating the essence of their contrasting roles.

Nawazuddin's work front

While Nawazuddin was last seen in 'Afwaah,' a film directed by Sudhir Mishra and starring Bhumi Pednekar, his upcoming project, 'Jogira Sara Ra,' is a romantic comedy alongside Neha Sharma.

Set to release on May 26, audiences eagerly anticipate witnessing Nawazuddin's versatility in yet another captivating performance.