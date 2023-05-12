 Kubbra Sait reveals she would kiss Nawazuddin Siddiqui and say 'Chal na sex scene karte hai' during Sacred Games shoot
Kubbra said that Nawazuddin is extremely shy and she’d taken the responsibility of making him comfortable on the sets of Sacred Games

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Kubbra Sait and Nawazuddin Siddiqui | A still from Sacred Games

Actress Kubbra Sait recently opened up about doing sex scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Anurag Kashyap's Sacred Games. Kubbra played a transgender woman named Kukoo in the web series.

In one of her latest interviews, Kubbra said that Nawazuddin is extremely shy and she’d taken the responsibility of making him comfortable on the sets of the show.

Opening up about the intimate scenes, Kubbra said that the scene was shot on the first day. "I remember to complete the scene we took seven takes. By the seventh take, I had lost count of the many hours we had been filming. Finally, I fell to the floor and could not get back up. I was exhausted. I was crying uncontrollably. Nawazuddin and Anurag picked me up and held me tight as I sobbed," Kubbra reportedly said.

Kubbra also praised Nawazuddin and called him a 'beautiful human being' and an 'incredible co-actor' to work with. She added, "He is the shyest human being on earth. Toh unse pakad pakad ke scene karwana padta tha. I used to go kiss him on the cheeks and say 'chal na sex scene karte hai (let’s do the sex scene).' This is my job I need to create that environment."

Sacred Games was directed by Anurag Kashyap and the show also starred Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Radhika Apte and others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kubbra will next be seen in Shehar Lakhot with Chandan Roy Sanyal and Priyanshu Painyuli. She also has The Good Wife with Kajol in her kitty.

