Anurag Kashyap on Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games 3 getting shelved: 'Himmat nahi hai, Tandav ke baad darr gaye'

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about the third season of Saif Ali Khan's web series 'Sacred Games' being shelved.

He also revealed that he is not working for OTT platforms right now as they are all 'scared' since the controversies around Saif's web show 'Tandav'.

Anurag Kashyap says he's 'not interested' in OTT now

"I wanted to do a lot of work, in fact I have worked on it to. But OTT ki aaj ke date me himmat nahi hai. Tandav ke baad sab dar gaye hain," the filmmaker said.

"Now, I am not interested in the (kind of work on) OTT where I am not allowed to use surnames for characters, I am not allowed to show stuff as they exist. I cannot do this hygienic work. I will not do it. If I cannot keep things real, I will rather not do it," he added during an interaction with Mashable India.

Tandav Controversy

'Tandav', a nine-episode political thriller, was accused of depicting Hindu Gods in an objectionable manner. This led to multiple FIRs and furious allegations that it hurt religious sentiments.

The FIRs mention that the show portrayed the Hindu deity, Shiva, in a "poor light," as the actor playing him on the screen was shown using foul language.

The makers of the political saga had issued an unconditional apology and the streamer had said they "deeply regret" the fact that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable. The said scenes were also removed from the show.

About Sacred Games

The second season of the show had an open-ended climax. Both the seasons of 'Sacred Games' were among the most successful digital series. They were released on Netflix.

Several dialogues and scenes from the series continue to remain popular.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Neeraj Ghaywan, it also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla and others.

