 Emraan Hashmi On Playing Intimacy Coordinator In Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 'This Is The Image People Used To Love Me For...'
Actor Emraan Hashmi made a smashing cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which premiered on Netflix in September. His role brought back nostalgia for his lover-boy era of the early 2000s. Emraan said, "It was a fun scene to do… I didn’t expect it to go viral, but I’m thrilled."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Talking about his cameo, Emraan told PTI, “It was a fun scene to do… It just got the recognition and the attention that I didn’t know it was going to get, but it’s great. I’m happy for everyone who’s part of the show. It’s just blown up and become this viral thing.”

In the show, Raghav Juyal's character unexpectedly breaks into a rendition of Hashmi’s iconic song Kaho Na Kaho from Murder, blending both Hindi and Arabic lyrics.rabic lyrics.

Emraan Hashmi On Playing Intimacy Coordinator

In the viral scene, Hashmi plays the role of an intimacy coordinator due to his experience playing the lover boy in movies such as Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Kalyug, Aksar and Gangster. Talking about the role, he said, "This is the image that people used to love me for, they were missing it for a while and then they saw a little glimpse of it and it kind of just blew up. So yeah, it's fun."

When asked if he would like to revisit his loverboy image, the actor said, "I've always said that I'm not serving an image or running away from something. If there's something that comes my way, which is in a similar vein as that, I would still do it. And from the looks of it, people want to see me do it, at least.

"Although I don't want to get stuck in an image, but I definitely would play up that image again if I get an opportunity," Hashmi said.

