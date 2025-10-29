'Best Way To Shut You Up...': Abhishek Bachchan Gives Befitting Reply To A Journalist Who Claimed Actor Buys Awards To Be Relevant

Abhishek Bachchan At Filmfare Awards

Abhishek Bachchan recently won the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in I Want To Talk. On Wednesday, a journalist tweeted that Abhishek buys awards and is still relevant because of the aggressive PR. So, the actor gave a befitting reply to him.

The journalist tweeted, "As much as he's an affable guy, I hate to say that professionally #AbhishekBachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant... even if you don't have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career. He won an award for #IWantToTalk this year... A film which no one saw apart from a few PAID reviewers. And now I see all these tweets saying 2025 is HIS year. HILARIOUS !! (sic)."

He won an award for #IWantToTalk this… pic.twitter.com/bMLdiMYIen — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) October 29, 2025

"There are far better actors than him who deserve more recognition, work, appreciation & awards.... but alas! They don't have PR smarts & money (sic)," he further wrote.

Replying to the journalist, Abhishek wrote, "Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me . Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So…. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and “affability”."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk was released in 2024. The film received mixed to positive reviews, but it failed to make a mark at the box office. However, everyone had praised Abhishek's performance in it.

Abhishek Bachchan Upcoming Movies

Abhishek has two interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in Raja Shivaji and King. While his role in the former is not yet revealed, in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer he will be reportedly seen as the antagonist.