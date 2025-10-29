'Reports Are False': Malavika Mohanan Refutes Rumours Of Being Roped In As Female Lead In Chiranjeevi's Film With Bobby Kolli

Actress Malavika Mohanan has set the record straight on the swirling rumours about her being part of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film with director Bobby Kolli, tentatively titled Mega 158. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday (October 29), the actress issued a clarification after several reports claimed that she had been roped in as the female lead.

Malavika wrote, "Hi guys, So there are a lot of reports circulating online that I’m a part of Mega 158 helmed by Bobby sir."

"While I would love to share the screen with the iconic Chiranjeevi sir at some point in my career, I just wanted to clarify that I’m not a part of this project and the reports are false," Malavika added.

A few days ago, reports had suggested that Malavika would be starring opposite Chiranjeevi in the film, and this generated considerable buzz among fans. Putting an end to the speculation, the actress has now confirmed that she is not involved in the project in any way.

Mega 158, also referred to as ChiruBobby2, was officially announced on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday in August this year, accompanied by a concept poster. The film marks the reunion of Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli, who previously collaborated on the 2023 blockbuster Waltair Veerayya.

Kolli's most recent directorial, Daaku Maharaaj featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, also emerged as a box office success earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Malavika is gearing up for her Telugu debut opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab, which is slated for release in January 2026.