Vivek Dahiya Reveals Reason Behind NOT Wanting To Marry Divyanka Tripathi In First Instance

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have been enjoying their marital bliss for almost 8 years. Tied the knot in an arranged marriage set up, Vivek Dahiya recently opened up on not wanting to marry the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress initially.

Talking about the same to Telly Masala, the actor revealed that when he was spoken to about Divyanka, he initially refused, stating, he could not afford a big actress like her. However, it was later when he realised that Divyanka was a simple girl who was looking fort simple things in life.

Vivek said, ''I met Divyanka through Pankaj Bhatia, a mutual friend of us. He would often pull my legs, would randomly abuse me to see if I get angry or revert to him, so when he thought that the guy is balanced and mature, he thought that the guy is good for Divyanka. He called up my mother in law and told her about me. Then he started pitching both me and Divyanka. All I was concerned about what how could I afford such a big actress? Maine socha, unka ek certain life style hoga, certain tarike se wo jeeti hogi, itna bada ghar hoga, aisi gaadiyan hogi, so I thought, how could I afford this?''

The actor later revealed how his friend Pankaj reacted to this and said, ''When I discussed this with Pankaj, he told me one thing and that is I will thank him all my life. He said, Divyanka does not care about any of these things. He literally sold both of us to each other individually. He told me that Divyanka is absolutely not arrogant about the fact that she is such a big star. She is just a simple girl, who is only looking for simple things. She is only looking for that true feeling of love. If you can love her, then there is nothing that she would want from you.''

Well, then the actor, upon Pankaj's insistance, went to meet Divyanka and the rest is just history.