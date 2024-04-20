 Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Surgery Succesful, Calls The Accident A 'Traumatic Experience'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDivyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Surgery Succesful, Calls The Accident A 'Traumatic Experience'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Surgery Succesful, Calls The Accident A 'Traumatic Experience'

Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram stories to give a message by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya to all their fans and well wishers.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 08:09 PM IST
article-image

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is all set to make a comeback with her upcoming stint in Sony LIV's web series Adrishyam met with an unfortunate accident a few days ago. Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram stories to inform about the same to all his followers. Vivek had revealed that the actress fell from a height and broke two bones of her forearm. He had then revealed that the doctors have asked the actress to undergo a surgery immediately.

Read Also
Divyanka Tripathi Meets With Serious Accident, X-Ray Shows Broken Bones
article-image

Well, Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram stories agai today to give a message of Divyanka post her surgery. In this video shared by the actor, Divyanka, who can be seen with a plaster on her hand can be seen thanking her fans and well wishers for all the prayers and love. She reveals that her surgery has been succesful and later also thanks everyone for respecting her privacy and giving her space. The actress mentions that the experience was a traumatic one however, her doctor has been very happy with her surgery. Divyanka mentions about beggining her physiotherapy as she wants to bounce back soon.

A few days back, Vivek, who had scheduled a live session on his Instagram had cancelled it abruptly and had further informed his followers of wife Divyanka meeting with an accident. Vivek had also revealed of Divyanka being in excruciating pain due to the same.

On the work front, Divyanka will be seen opposite Eijaz Khan in Sony LIV's upcoming show 'Adrishyam.'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns In A Co Ord Set Worth ₹34,500 For The Mumbai Film Festival

Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns In A Co Ord Set Worth ₹34,500 For The Mumbai Film Festival

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Surgery Succesful, Calls The Accident A 'Traumatic Experience'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Surgery Succesful, Calls The Accident A 'Traumatic Experience'

Sumona Chakravarti And Aditi Sharma Roped In For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Reports

Sumona Chakravarti And Aditi Sharma Roped In For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Reports

'Thank You For Breaking My Knots Always': Rakul Preet Singh Shares 'Husband Appreciation' Post For...

'Thank You For Breaking My Knots Always': Rakul Preet Singh Shares 'Husband Appreciation' Post For...

Suhana Khan Looks Chic In ₹3.03 Lakh Polka Dot Dress, Relishes Pasta In Italy

Suhana Khan Looks Chic In ₹3.03 Lakh Polka Dot Dress, Relishes Pasta In Italy