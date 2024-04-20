Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Surgery Succesful, Calls The Accident A 'Traumatic Experience'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is all set to make a comeback with her upcoming stint in Sony LIV's web series Adrishyam met with an unfortunate accident a few days ago. Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram stories to inform about the same to all his followers. Vivek had revealed that the actress fell from a height and broke two bones of her forearm. He had then revealed that the doctors have asked the actress to undergo a surgery immediately.

Well, Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram stories agai today to give a message of Divyanka post her surgery. In this video shared by the actor, Divyanka, who can be seen with a plaster on her hand can be seen thanking her fans and well wishers for all the prayers and love. She reveals that her surgery has been succesful and later also thanks everyone for respecting her privacy and giving her space. The actress mentions that the experience was a traumatic one however, her doctor has been very happy with her surgery. Divyanka mentions about beggining her physiotherapy as she wants to bounce back soon.

A few days back, Vivek, who had scheduled a live session on his Instagram had cancelled it abruptly and had further informed his followers of wife Divyanka meeting with an accident. Vivek had also revealed of Divyanka being in excruciating pain due to the same.

On the work front, Divyanka will be seen opposite Eijaz Khan in Sony LIV's upcoming show 'Adrishyam.'