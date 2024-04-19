Divyanka Tripathi Meets With Serious Accident, X-Ray Shows Broken Bones

Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who became a household name with the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, met with a horrifying accident on Thursday and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The actress has fractured her bones and is set to undergo a surgery on Friday.

Divyanka's team shared a note informing her fans about her accident. Her husband Vivek Dahiya too cancelled his professional commitments and rushed to be by his wife's side in the hospital.

"We're sorry to announce that Vivek's live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident a few hours back and is now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers," the statement read.

The team further added, "We thank you for your understanding and support. And join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to connect with all of you soon."

Divyanka is currently admitted in Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai where she will undergo a surgery on Friday, as per the update shared by Vivek's team on his social media handle.

Vivek shared a picture of Divyanka's X-ray report, showing two cracked bones, and wrote, "Divyanka has broken two bones on her arm and will undergo a surgery tomorrow. She's in safe hands as updated."

It was only a few months ago that Divyanka had suffered two ligament tears and had been recovering from the injury.

Sharing her journey to recovery, she had penned a motivational note that read, "The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligaments tear corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely."