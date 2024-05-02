Is Sony TV’s Srimad Ramayana Going Off Air? Sujay Reu Reveals

Sony TV’s mythological drama Srimad Ramayana is garnering a lot of love and appreciation. However, for quite some time now, there have been rumours about the show going off air. A few reports in the media suggest that the show will be going off air by June.

Well, In a conversation with Times Of India, Sujay spoke about the same and has rubbished these rumours. Sujay, who essays the character of Lord Rama in the show states that there are a lot of sequences in the show that are yet to be shown including the Sunderkand and the Yudhkand too. He states, this cannot be possible if the show goes off air in June.

Further, Sujay states that the show is very close to his heart and that whenever the show goes off air, he will be affected. Sujay says, “Shrimad Ramayan has been the biggest landmark in my career so far so whenever this show goes off-air, I will definitely get emotional. Jis bhi din off-air hoga main thoda emotional to zarur hojaayega because ye show mere liye Baaki saare shows se alag hai.”

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Srimad Ramayana stars Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.