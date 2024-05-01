Shivangi Joshi Goes Tropical As She Welcomes Her Birthday Month

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 01, 2024
Shivangi Joshi, who rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all excited to welcome her birthday month.
The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures and needless to say, Shivangi looks stunning.
The actress was seen wearing a green crop top and white floral pants in these pictures shared by her.
However, it is Shivangi’s beachy waves and no makeup look that is accentuating her summer look.
The actress celebrates her birthday on the 18th of May.
Shivangi, who was last seen in Sony TV’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is rumoured to be approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3.
Apparently, reports also suggest that the actress is in a relationship with her Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka costar Kushal Tandon.