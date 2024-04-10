 Now A Highly Paid Actress, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Reveals Selling Toothpaste Boxes Once For Survival
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, in a recent conversation shed some light on her initial days in the industry and revealed of selling 'toothpaste boxes' for survival once upon a time.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is all set to make a comeback with her upcoming show 'Adrishyam' for Sony LIV is one of the most popular faces on television. The actress who's fame grew ten folds with her stint as Ishita on Star Plus' show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' had a very humble beginning during her initial days. Talking to an entertainment portal about the same, the Adrishyam actress revealed how she'd hoard toothpaste boxes and sell them to earn some money. She also revealed thinking of taking any work that came her way so that she could get some ration and feed her pet at the same time.

The actress says, ''You have to keep your hopes high, you have to keep trying. It has always come down to survival for me, there have been phases in time when I had to focus only on survival. My survival instincts would kick in that I should get any type of work, Rs 2000, 5000, anything. Just that my monthly ration should come, I had a dog at that time so I could buy his food, and bills should get paid, so for these small things, the daily struggle began. Then you pitch yourself to people, please give me anything even a small part would do.''

Talking about finding ways to make money, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhhan actress says, ''I would collect even the boxes of toothpaste, that iska bhi ek ek rupya aayega. I would keep it safe somewhere and then would sell that scarp and get money. You have to make your brain work. You have to find your ways to earn money.”

For the unversed, the actress is now one of the highest paid actress on Indian television. Divyanka will be seen in Adrishyam opposite Eijaz Khan.

