Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Shares A Glimpse Of Her Recovery Journey Following A Ligament Surgery, Pens A Motivational Message

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, a prominent figure in the television industry, known for her roles in shows like 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann,' 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' and more, has been absent from television screens for some time. The actress, who experienced two ligament tears in August 2023, has been on the path to recovery ever since.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka offered a peek into her healing process. Despite stitches and injuries, she pushed through mental barriers and physical limitations to prepare for an action-oriented show. In a video shared on her profile, Divyanka can be seen performing a powerful action sequence, having overcome all obstacles and inhibitions. Alongside the video, she penned a heartfelt note, emphasizing that setbacks only define us if we let them. Divyanka also expressed gratitude towards her husband, Vivek Dahiya, for his unwavering support throughout her journey.

In her Instagram post, the actress writes, “''Sharing my journey from getting a surgery done until bouncing back in a nutshell. The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligaments tear corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely. @vivekdahiya was a sweetheart, not letting my smile fade even for a moment. My take away, if you don't take something to be a low point, it won't be! You may fall but plan well to bounce back.''

Indeed, all's well that ends well. We are delighted to see Divyanka back in good health and spirits.