Divyanka Tripathi REACTS After Jain Community Objects To THIS Scene In The Magic Of Shiri

The release of actress Divyanka Tripathi's The Magic Of Shiri has been postponed after the Jain community objected to certain scenes in the web series. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the series was scheduled to stream from July 13 on JioCinema.

However, according to a report in an entertainment portal, the release of the show has been postponed after the Jain community objected to certain scenes in the series, especially the diksha scene.

The streaming platform has also pulled out the 'objectionable' trailer of the web series. Jain Community has also asked the makers to research well before telecasting anything on Jainism.

However, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the controversy.

In the show, Divyanka plays the role of a magician. Reacting to the delay, the actress informed a news portal that a lot of hard work went into the making of The Magic of Shiri from the entire team. She added that no intention was to hurt any sentiments.

Along with Divyanka, the series also features Jaaved Jafferi, Namit Das, Parmeet Sethi, Darshan Zareewala and Neelu Kohli.

The show is set in the vibrant and chaotic Paharganj neighbourhood of mid-90s Delhi. It follows Shiri as she overcomes obstacles in her personal life and follows her incredible journey, which is full of highs and lows.

Talking about her role, Divyanka had earlier said, "Playing Shiri has been an enriching experience. It has reminded me of the indomitable spirit we all possess, the courage to follow our dreams and the transformative power of embracing our true selves. Through ‘The Magic of Shiri,’ we aim to inspire and uplift viewers, showcasing that there is always room for magic and wonder even in the midst of chaos. It’s a heartfelt narrative that celebrates the human spirit and the incredible strength within each of us only if we believe in it."