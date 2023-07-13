CBFC Sends OMG 2 For Review Over Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva's Rudrabhishek Scene With Railway Water

The teaser of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2 has landed into trouble over a scene featuring rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva with railway water. In the said scene, Lord Shiva, played by Akshay Kumar, is seen anointed with the water coming from the railway.

According to several media reports, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CFBC) has refused to give the certificate to release the film. At present, the film has reportedly been sent to the review committee as a form of 'preemptive measures.' Meanwhile, sources close to the film told an entertainment portal that there is no issue and the process is on.

The teaser of OMG 2 was officially released by the makers on July 11. It gives a glimpse of Akshay and Pankaj Tripathi's characters. While Akshay is seen playing Lord Shankar, Pankaj is seen essaying the role of a supreme Lord Shiva devotee.

Soon after the teaser was shared, several social media users slammed the makers for the scene and said that their sentiments have been hurt by the same.

About OMG 2

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. She plays the role of a lawyer in the film.

In the teaser, Pankaj Tripathi could be seen playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay comes to help his family when they suffer a tragedy.

It is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

OMG 2 will be facing a Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's upcoming action film Gadar 2.

