 Paresh Rawal On Rejecting OMG 2: 'Did Not Like The Story, Wasn't Satisfied With The Character'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentParesh Rawal On Rejecting OMG 2: 'Did Not Like The Story, Wasn't Satisfied With The Character'

Paresh Rawal On Rejecting OMG 2: 'Did Not Like The Story, Wasn't Satisfied With The Character'

Paresh said that sequels should be made the way filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani does.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Paresh Rawal On Rejecting OMG 2: 'Did Not Like The Story, Wasn't Satisfied With The Character' |

Makers of the upcoming film OMG 2 unveiled the official teaser on Tuesday. The teaser begins with scenes from the first film OMG: Oh my God (2012) featuring Paresh Rawal as Kanji Lalji Mehta, an atheist who sues God after an earthquake destroys his shop. The film also starred Akshay Kumar who essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

When Paresh was asked about not doing the sequel, he told an entertainment portal that it was because of the story. He said in Hindi, “Mere liye koi bhi sequel banana, encash karna hai, mujhe as a character maza nahi aa raha toh, mene bola mein nahi karunga.”

He also asserted that sequels should be made the way filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani does. “Aap sequel banate hai toh Munna Bhai MMBS jaisi banao, ki ek leap late ho, quantum, Lage Raho Munna Bhai jaisi,” he added.

OMG 2 shows Pankaj Tripathi playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay is seen playing the role of Lord Shiva who comes to help Kanti's family when they suffer a big tragedy. Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. OMG 2 will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming action film Gadar 2.

Read Also
OMG 2 Put On Hold By Censor Board To Avoid Backlash Like Adipurush
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

CBFC Sends OMG 2 For Review Over Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva's Rudrabhishek Scene With Railway Water

CBFC Sends OMG 2 For Review Over Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva's Rudrabhishek Scene With Railway Water

Gadar 2 Actress Simrat Kaur’s 'Intimate Scenes' Leaked On Twitter, Ameesha Patel Clarifies

Gadar 2 Actress Simrat Kaur’s 'Intimate Scenes' Leaked On Twitter, Ameesha Patel Clarifies

Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari Clarifies On The Holocaust Reference In The Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor...

Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari Clarifies On The Holocaust Reference In The Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor...

Jawan: Tattoo On Shah Rukh Khan's Bald Head Revealed

Jawan: Tattoo On Shah Rukh Khan's Bald Head Revealed

Jawan New Poster: Shah Rukh Khan Poses With A Gun, Flaunts Bald Look

Jawan New Poster: Shah Rukh Khan Poses With A Gun, Flaunts Bald Look