Paresh Rawal On Rejecting OMG 2: 'Did Not Like The Story, Wasn't Satisfied With The Character' |

Makers of the upcoming film OMG 2 unveiled the official teaser on Tuesday. The teaser begins with scenes from the first film OMG: Oh my God (2012) featuring Paresh Rawal as Kanji Lalji Mehta, an atheist who sues God after an earthquake destroys his shop. The film also starred Akshay Kumar who essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

When Paresh was asked about not doing the sequel, he told an entertainment portal that it was because of the story. He said in Hindi, “Mere liye koi bhi sequel banana, encash karna hai, mujhe as a character maza nahi aa raha toh, mene bola mein nahi karunga.”

He also asserted that sequels should be made the way filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani does. “Aap sequel banate hai toh Munna Bhai MMBS jaisi banao, ki ek leap late ho, quantum, Lage Raho Munna Bhai jaisi,” he added.

OMG 2 shows Pankaj Tripathi playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay is seen playing the role of Lord Shiva who comes to help Kanti's family when they suffer a big tragedy. Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. OMG 2 will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming action film Gadar 2.