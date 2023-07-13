OMG 2 Put On Hold By Censor Board To Avoid Backlash Like Adipurush |

Days after the makers of OMG 2 unveiled its teaser, it has been reported that the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has put the film's release on hold in a bid to avoid backlash which took place during the time of Adipurush. Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

As per reports, the Censor Board has not just put the film on hold but also sent it to the Revision Committee for a detailed review as a form of “preemptive measures.” Meanwhile, sources close to the film told an entertainment portal that there is no issue and the process is on.

Adipurush Controversy

For those unversed, Adipurush directed by Om Raut, was criticised heavily for its pedestrian language upon its release last month. Dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla extended his "unconditional apology" for hurting people's emotions, days later that they announced that the dialogues in the film will be revised. It stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravan). The big-budget multilingual saga was panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with many political parties demanding a ban on the film's screening.

OMG 2 Teaser

In the teaser, Pankaj Tripathi could be seen playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay Kumar is seen playing the role of Lord Shiva who comes to help Kanti's family when they suffer a big tragedy. Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

OMG 2 will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming action film Gadar 2.

It is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

