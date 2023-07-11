OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar's Old Statement On 'Religion' Goes Viral | Photo by ANI

Makers of the upcoming 'OMG 2' on Tuesday unveiled the official teaser of the drama film. Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar shared the teaser which he captioned, "Rakh Vishwas #OMG2Teaser out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11." Helmed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

In the teaser, Pankaj could be seen playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay is seen playing the role of Lord Shiva who comes to help Kanti's family when they suffer a big tragedy. Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

Akshay’s film comes at a time when films based on mythological figures are drawing flak for hurting religious sentiments. A recent example is Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

As ‘OMG 2’ teaser received mixed reactions from those on social media, Akshay’s old statement on religion resurfaced.

While promoting his film 'Sooryavanshi', Akshay said in an interview that there was only one religion and that was “being an Indian”. “I don’t believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian and that is what the film also shows. The idea of being an Indian and not about being a Parsi or a Hindu or a Muslim, we haven’t looked at it on the basis of the religion,” he said.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

