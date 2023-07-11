Yami Gautam Snubbed From OMG 2 Teaser Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi |

Finally, the wait is over as Akshay Kumar unveiled the teaser of his upcoming comedy-drama film OMG 2. Captioned as "Rakh Vishwas" which means have faith, the actor shared the video on his social media. Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, the film is the sequel to OMG: Oh My God! which was released in the year 2012. Starring Paresh Rawal in the lead, Akshay essayed the role of Lord Krishna.

The sequel also stars Yami Gautam who will be seen playing a lawyer - Kamini Maheshwari. However, the teaser does not show Yami in any scene, with netizens wondering why was she snubbed.

The teaser opens with flashes from the first installment of OMG when Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Krishna, who descended on Earth to teach a lesson to Paresh Rawal, an atheist. Cut to the sequel, which shows Pankaj Tripathi a staunch believer, who loses his faith in god after a tragedy is struck. Akshay takes on the avatar of Lord Shiva and tries to restore Pankaj's faith.

OMG 2 is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Amit Rai has helmed the film. It will face a big box office clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.