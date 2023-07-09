OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Drops New Video As Lord Shiva; Teaser To Release On THIS Date

Finally, the wait is over as Akshay Kumar is all set to unveil the teaser of his upcoming comedy-drama film 'OMG 2'.

Akshay took to Instagram and treated fans with an intriguing video of his character along with a teaser announcement.

In the video, Akshay is seen walking through a crowd of people chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' ash smeared on his forehead, blue paint and bead necklace around his neck, and long dreadlocks reaching his knees.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "#OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11." As soon as the announcement was made, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Huma Qureshi dropped fire emoticon.

One of the users wrote, "Har har Mahadev. Can't wait #omg2." "Goosebumps," another commented.

Another commented, "Masterpiece loading #omg2." Recently, makers released the poster of Yami Gautam, who is playing the role of an advocate in the movie.

Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from Akshay, the movie also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

'OMG 2' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming sequel 'Gadar 2'.

Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.