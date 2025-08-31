'Stand With Your Wife': Farah Khan CONFIRMS Nargis Fakhri’s Wedding To Entrepreneur Tony Beig At Mumbai Event— VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Nargis Fakhri tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, US-based entrepreneur Tony Beig, in a hush-hush ceremony at the luxurious Beverly Hills Hotel in California this February. Although the couple never confirmed their wedding, filmmaker Farah Khan has now officially revealed the news.

Farah Khan Confirms Nargis Fakhri, Tony Beig's Wedding

On Saturday evening, Farah and Nargis attended an event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra, Mumbai, where Tony was also present. While Nargis and Farah posed for the paparazzi, Tony walked over to join them. At that moment, Farah playfully told him, “Stand with your wife,” asking him to pose beside Nargis.

Check it out:

Nargis Fakhri, Tony Beig Love Story

According to a report in ETimes, "Both Nargis and Tony ensured that nobody clicked pictures of the two from the wedding. It was an extremely private function with only family members and close friends."

Nargis and Tony reportedly started dating in 2022.

Nargis Fakhri, Tony Beig Age Gap

Nargis Fakhri was born on October 20, 1979, which means she will turn 46 in 2025, but as of now (August 2025), she is 45 years old.

Tony, on the other hand, was born in Kashmir in 1984 is younger than the actress. While his exact birth date is not known, he is reportedly 41 years old.

Who is Tony Beig?

Tony, who hails from Kashmir but lives in the US, is the founder of Dioz Group, launched in 2006. Since then, he has built an impressive reputation in the business world.

The 41-year-old businessman has several brands like Alanic, Oasis, 8Health, 8EV and 1 Energy come under Dioz Group. His company has its headquarters in Los Angeles, they have multiple offices in different parts of the world like London, Dubai, Riyadh, Sydney, Dhaka, Shanghai, and Kolkata.

Tony's father, Shakeel Ahmad Beig, formerly served as the Deputy Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir. He also shares ties with the entertainment industry through his brother, television producer Johnny Beig.

Nargis Fakhri Work Front

On the work front, Nargis was last seen in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Riteish Deshmukh, among others.