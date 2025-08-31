 Allu Arjun Issues FIRST Statement After Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Death At 94: 'Her Love, Wisdom, & Presence Will Be Missed'
Allu Arjun’s grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on August 30, in Hyderabad at 94 due to age-related ailments. On Sunday, Allu Arjun shared first statement, remembering his grandmotber and wrote, "Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day.” He thanked everyone for their condolences and prayers, saying their support brought comfort.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
article-image

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on Saturday, August 30, in Hyderabad at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. She was the wife of the late actor Allu Ramalingaiah. Upon hearing the news while shooting in Mumbai, Allu Arjun immediately rushed back to Hyderabad. A day after her demise, the Pushpa 2 actor issued a statement, fondly remembering his late grandmother.

Allu Arjun Remembers Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam

Sharing his grandmother's photo on social media handle, Allu Arjun wrote, "Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day."

Check it out:

article-image

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude

He also expressed gratitude for the condolences and prayers, adding that their support provided him and his family comfort during this difficult time. "Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your Love. Humbled," added the actor.

Allu Kanakaratnam's last rites took place at Kokapet.

Chiranjeevi Donates Allu Kanakaratnam's Eyes

Actor Chiranjeevi, during a live speech following his mother-in-law's death, spoke about honouring her last wish by facilitating the donation of her eyes. He said, "I was the first one to reach the residence of Allu Aravind after I heard the news. Allu Aravind was on his way from Bengaluru. I asked if he is ready to donate the eyes of his mother and he immediately said yes."

"My mother, my mother-in-law and I had a conversation in the past. I asked if she was ready to donate her eyes after death. She immediately replied yes. I remembered this past conversation and called My Blood Bank to arrange the donation of her eyes. The process was completed today," added the actor.

