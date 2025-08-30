Allu Arjun's Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam Passes Away At 94, Actor Looks Devastated As He Arrives In Hyderabad For Last Rites—VIDEO

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun’s grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, wife of legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah, passed away on Saturday morning, August 30, at 1:45 AM at their residence in Hyderabad. She was 94 and died due to age-related ailments.

Allu Arjun Arrives In Hyderabad

Allu Arjun, who shared a close bond with his grandmother, was in Mumbai for the filming of his upcoming film AA22xA6 with Atlee. Upon hearing the shocking news, he immediately rushed back to Hyderabad to mourn her and attend the last rites. He was spotted at the airport, looking devastated, amid heavy security.

Ram Charan Cancells Peddi Shoot

Actor Ram Charan, who was shooting in Mysore, has cancelled the film’s shoot to rush back to Hyderabad and is now on his way to Mumbai. The actor and his team were in the midst of filming a grand song featuring an impressive 1,000 dancers.

Allu Arjun's Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Last Rites

Allu Kanakaratnam's last rites will be held this afternoon at Kokapet. Members of the Allu-Konidela family are arriving at Allu Aravind’s residence to pay their last respects.

Allu Kanakaratnam's family is yet to issue a statement.

Last December, when Allu Arjun returned home after spending a night in jail in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, his grandmother was seen getting emotional and performing a ritual to ward off the evil eye.

The incident occurred when the actor visited the theater for a special premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4, which led to a massive stampede outside. Tragically, a woman was trampled to death, and her minor son was gravely injured.

The actor then hugged his grandmother and walked inside his house along with her.