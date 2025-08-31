Ranbir Kapoor Joins Mother Neetu Kapoor For Ganpati Visarjan

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 31, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, were seen in Mumbai bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha on Sunday, August 31

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor was seen carrying Bappa in his arms, while Neetu Kapoor walked by his side

They were also seen chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya as they offered prayers before visarjan

The mother-son duo was spotted performing Ganpati Visarjan rituals in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a blue kurta and white pyjama

With folded hands, Ranbir Kapoor offered a heartfelt prayer before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal