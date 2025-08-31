Ranbir Kapoor Joins Mother Neetu Kapoor For Ganpati Visarjan

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 31, 2025
Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, were seen in Mumbai bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha on Sunday, August 31
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor was seen carrying Bappa in his arms, while Neetu Kapoor walked by his side
They were also seen chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya as they offered prayers before visarjan
The mother-son duo was spotted performing Ganpati Visarjan rituals in Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a blue kurta and white pyjama
With folded hands, Ranbir Kapoor offered a heartfelt prayer before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal