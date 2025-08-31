Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, August 31 Written Update: Indira Suspects Pari Meets Ranvijay, Tulsi & Nandini Decide To Follow Her

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Nandini was seen getting emotional after Pari’s shocking revelation that she and Karan are separated, with Tulsi comforting her. Nandini says she is thankful that Pari revealed her secret, as she had been living in suffocation.

Tulsi apologises to Nandini for not acknowledging her pain, explaining that she was caught up in her own issues. She further explains Nandini how it is not easy for her kids and husband to leave everything in the US and return to India. However, Nandini shares how Karan does not seem to understand her point. Now that Karan is successful in business, he has no time for anything, not even himself. She expresses how his kids are unaware of what a real family is, have become materialistic and self-centered, and shares her wish that her children should grow up like Tulsi's.

Indira confronts Pari about whom she was meeting secretly after seeing her with Ranvijay. Pari explains that she had gone to collect a newspaper and met a college friend who was jogging. Pari then cleverly shifts the blame onto Indira, saying she had earlier told Tulsi that she would treat her like her own daughter, not a daughter-in-law, yet Indira continues to doubt her, leaving Indira feeling guilty.

Indira visits Shanti Niketan to meet Tulsi and asks if Pari is still in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Ranvijay, even after marriage, leaving Tulsi shocked. Indira further reveals that she saw Pari meeting a boy outside their home and says that if it is true, it would be beyond tolerance. Tulsi denies this, insisting that Indira is misunderstanding the situation. Indira shares how, despite asking Pari, she made an excuse about meeting her college friend.

Later, after Indira leaves, Nandini tells Tulsi that she overheard Pari speaking to someone on the phone and suspects it was Ranvijay. Tulsi, in disbelief, is shocked that her daughter could be meeting her ex-boyfriend despite marriage. Nandini reminds Tulsi that she always takes a stand for what is right, even if it is against her own children, recalling how she shot her son Ansh. Tulsi breaks down, saying that no one should ever question a person's character, as her children's character is her pride.

Tulsi refuses to believe Indira’s claims, stating that she won’t accept them unless she sees it herself. Later, Pari, who is at Shanti Niketan for Ganesh Visarjan, calls Ranvijay, asking him to meet her immediately. She mentions that she is heading to the parlour and wishes to meet him, which Nandini overhears.

Tulsi and Nandini decide to follow Pari to see if she is really meeting Ranvijay. At that moment, a man on a bike approaches Pari, though his face is not revealed. Tulsi tries to determine from afar whether it is Ranvijay or not.