Video: Aishwarya Rai Protects Daughter Aaradhya, Poses For Selfies With Fans At GSB Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continued her annual tradition of visiting the iconic GSB Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, this time accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and her mother. The actress' visit drew huge attention, with several photos and videos from the pandal now going viral across social media platforms.

Navigating through a sea of devotees, Aishwarya was seen gently holding Aaradhya close while making their way toward the idol to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

The mother-daughter duo, along with Aishwarya's mother, smiled warmly at fans and even posed for a few selfies while leaving the pandal after offering prayers.

A now-viral video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, shows Aishwarya greeting devotees with folded hands and a polite smile. Dressed in a white ethnic suit, she kept her look simple yet graceful for the auspicious occasion. Aaradhya, meanwhile, looked festive in a bright yellow traditional outfit, walking hand-in-hand with her mother.

The GSB Ganpati pandal, known for its grandeur and devotion, attracts countless celebrities and devotees every year. For Aishwarya, the visit has become a yearly tradition.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 which failed to make a strong mark at the box office. The film hit the big screens in April 2023. The actress has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

In May 2025, Aishwarya stole the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival, where she dazzled in a series of breathtaking looks. From regal Indian ensembles to timeless gowns, her back-to-back fashion appearances once again reaffirmed her status as a global style icon.

She recently returned to Mumbai after a private family vacation with actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya.