Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Registers ₹26.96 Crore Opening Weekend

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest release Param Sundari has kicked off its box office journey on a promising note. The Tushar Jalota directorial, backed by Maddock Films, recorded a healthy collection of Rs 26.96 crore in its opening weekend across India.

The film, which released on Friday (August 29), started with a decent Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1. Positive word of mouth and growing buzz helped it climb further on Saturday, as it collected Rs 9.25 crore.

Param Sundari box office report Day 3

On Sunday (August 31), Param Sundari registered its biggest single-day earnings so far, raking in Rs 10.45 crore, according to a report in Sacnilk.

Along with its total collection, the occupancy trends on Sunday reflected the audience's growing interest. The film clocked an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.71 per cent. The morning shows began steadily at 10.56 per cent, but the film gained momentum in the afternoon at 24.17 per cent. It further rose to 29.71 per cent in the evening, before ending the night shows at 18.39 per cent, ensuring a consistent footfall throughout the day.

The strong weekend performance signals that Param Sundari has struck a chord with moviegoers, especially in the urban multiplex circuits. With its mix of romance, family drama, and vibrant music, the film appears to be catering to a wide audience base.

Featuring a stellar cast that includes Sidharth, Janhvi, Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Renji Panicker, Inayat Verma, and Siddhartha Shankar, the film is positioned as a wholesome entertainer. The steady growth across its first three days has set the stage for a solid first week.

All eyes are now on its weekday collections, which will determine whether Param Sundari can maintain its momentum and aim for a strong lifetime total.

Param Sundari review

Param Sundari marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sidharth and Janhvi. The story explores a quirky love tale between a Punjabi munda and a Kerala girl, filled with comedy, chaos, and romance.

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "The biggest problem with Param Sundari is the chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi. There's no spark between them that we would want to see in the lead pair of a romantic comedy. Overall, Param Sundari is visually a very sundar film. But, not-so-great performances and cliches just ruin this rom-com."