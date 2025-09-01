Netizens Bash Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande And Others For Facing Their Back Towards Ganpati Bappa And Making A Reel - Watch Video

Instagram: Nia Sharma

Mostly every celebrity is sharing videos and pictures from their Ganpati Festival celebration. A video of Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, and other television celebrities has made it to social media in which they are chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya and clapping. However, in the video, they are facing their back towards Bappa, and that has not gone down well with netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "Reel banane ka koi mauqa mat chooko!! Kuch yahi sandesh sambhavatah is viral video se nikalkar aa raha hai. kabhi bhi pooja paath ke dauraan Bhagwan ki taraf peeth nahin karate hain. Mauka bhunaane ka koi mauka nahin chookna!! (sic)."

कुछ यही संदेश सम्भवतः इस वायरल वीडियो से निकलकर आ रहा है। कभी भी पूजा पाठ के दौरान भगवान की तरफ़ पीठ नहीं करते हैं। मौक़ा भुनाने का कोई मौक़ा नहीं चूकना!! pic.twitter.com/Y2e16kfE7o — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) September 1, 2025

Another X user wrote, "90% log sirf mauj lene, dikhaave hetu tyohaar manaate hai!! Chaahe jis bhi dharam athva samudaay ke ho!! Mera aise logon se nivedan hai ki paap mat paale! Anyatha jab marne lagenge to bhi Bhagwan ko hie dosh denge!! Saatvik bane!! Sadachari bane! Nirlajjata phailaana band kare!! (sic)."

One more X user tweeted, "Ye Bhagwan ki pooja nahin uska majaak bana rahe hai mobile par reel banaane ki pagal panti ne desh ko barbaad kar diya gaya hai.. Koi bhi jagah ho kahi bhi ho pooja ho ya shok sabha sab jagah reel banaane ki is pagalpan ne logon ko paagal bana diya hai.. (sic)."

The video that has gone viral is of Arjun Bijlani's house. Even his wife Neha Swami, is seen in it. The video was shared by Nia Sharma on her Instagram.

Arjun Bijlani Shares Video Of Ganpati Bappa's Visarjan

Arjun, on Sunday, shared a video of the visarjan on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "These 3 days with Bappa just flew in a blink Every moment was pure joy with family, friends, laughter, music & so much love Our home feels extra blessed with everyone who came to seek Bappa’s blessings We are so thankful & grateful Ganpati Bappa Morya pudhchya varshi laukar ya, because we already miss you. With love, Arjun, Neha & Ayaan! (sic)."