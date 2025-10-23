'Big Buzz Happens After You Die': Vishal Dadlani Shares Video Of His First-Ever Bollywood Interview - Watch

Instagram: Vishal Dadlani

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday took to Instagram to share the video of his first-ever Bollywood interview after he had composed songs for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. It was an interview with Shekhar Suman for the show, Movers & Shakers. During the interview, he spoke about his first movie, music composers getting recognition after death, and more.

When Suman asked him about the music in Bollywood films at that time, Vishal said, "The good thing is, bahot saare naye log aarahe hai; young guys with new ideas, Loy-Ehsaan-Shankar, Sandeep Chowta, people like that. Hindi film music used to be something else and in the next five years, it is going to be something else."

When Vishal was asked about the looks and personality of the music directors of old Bollywood movies, he said, "The old-time Hindi film music directors, they rocked. RD Burman is god. Even now AR Rahman."

While talking about RD Burman, Shekhar tells that even though the music composer was respected in his time, people are now talking more about. He says that it is like rediscovering Guru Dutt or Smita Patil. So, to this, Vishal says, "Big buzz happens after you die, so I am waiting... (laughs)."

When Shekhar asked Vishal, where does he see himself after five ways, the music composer replied, "Good question, I have no idea."

Vishal Dadlani's Musical Journey

Vishal started his musical journey in 1994 with a band named Pentagram. His first film as a composer was Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in which he along with Shiraz Bhattacharya and Samrat, composed a few songs. The most famous song of the film, Musu Musu Haasi, was composed by them.

Later, in 2000, he teamed up with Shekhar Ravjiani for the movie Champion, and it's been 25 years, they have been working together.