Anupamaa Written Update, December 17: Rajni Initiates Varun & Bharti's Marriage Talks

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 17: Today's episode of Anupamaa (Wednesday) begins with Anupama reprimanding Ishani for throwing tantrums on set and refusing to follow the director's instructions. She firmly warns Ishani to behave professionally or handle things on her own. Anupama also cautions her that if the director lodges a complaint with the association, she may lose future work opportunities.

Meanwhile, Ansh inaugurates Baa's homemade business by setting up its office inside the house. Inspired by this, Paritosh expresses his desire to open his own office at home as well. Though initially reluctant, Baa agrees on the condition that he does not create any further chaos.

Elsewhere, Anupama receives a call from Bharti, who informs her that her ex-husband has been repeatedly calling her since the night and has now arrived at her office. While Anupama was coming to visit Bharti, her ex-husband declares that he has fallen in love with her all over again. Upon reaching the office, Anupama finds him threatening Bharti with a knife. Realising that he has not changed and only wants to reconcile now because Bharti has gained fame after fashion show, Anupama bravely intervenes and saves Bharti. However, while leaving, Mangesh (ex) throws a flower vase at Bharti, but Varun arrives just in time and rescues her.

Later, Anupama and Rajni discuss Bharti and Varun. Rajni suggests marriage for the two, but Anupama insists that decisions about their future should be left to them. Despite this, both women praise Bharti’s nature and agree that she would be a good match for Varun.

However, Rajni harbours a hidden agenda. She wants her son to marry Bharti so she can later persuade Anupama regarding the Purvichay Chawl redevelopment deal, believing the marriage would place Anupama in a vulnerable position.

Towards the end, Rahi is seen feeling anxious as her exams approach, but Prem comforts her with patience and understanding. Meanwhile, Anupama and Pari grow increasingly worried about Ishani’s sudden disappearance.

The promo shows everyone celebrating the prospect of Bharti's wedding as Anupama confirms her marriage to Varun. However, Rajni urges Anupama to secure the required signatures before the wedding festivities begin.