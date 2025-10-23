Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's Family Opposes CBI's Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty; Calls It 'Eyewash'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020, and police had reported that he died by suicide. However, his death case was given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the agency has given Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit in the closure report, stating that there was no evidence suggesting that she 'illegally confined, threatened, or abetted' the suicide. However, the actor's family has opposed the CBI's report.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Varun Singh, the lawyer of Sushant's family said, “This is nothing but an eyewash. If CBI really wanted to come out with the truth, it would have submitted all the supporting case documents, including chats, technical records, statements of witnesses, medical records, etc, in the court along with the final (closure) report, which they have not done. We will file a protest petition against this closure report, which is based on a shoddy investigation.”

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI's Closure Report

According to HT, an officer quoting the report stated that investigation revealed that Sushant had committed suicide, and none of the accused persons were staying with him at his Bandra home between June 8, 2020, and June 14, 2020.

Rhea and her brother Showik left the house on June 8. While the actor had spoken to Showik on June 10 through WhatsApp, he had no conversations with Rhea between June 8 and June 14. Sushant's Meetu Singh stayed with him in his flat from June 8 to June 12.

Commenting on the charges of theft and embezzlement, CBI said, “When Rhea, along with her brother, left Sushant’s house on June 8, she took away her Apple laptop and Apple wristwatch, which were gifted to her by Sushant. No evidence has emerged during the investigation about any property dishonestly taken out of the possession of Sushant without his knowledge by Rhea or any other accused person.”