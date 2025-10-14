Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Divya Gautam To Contest From Digha On CPI(ML) Ticket | File Pic

New Delhi: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Divya Gautam, has been reportedly fielded by the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)) from Patna’s Digha Assembly constituency for the upcoming Bihar elections.

Her nomination has drawn attention both for her political background as a student and her family's link to the late Bollywood star.

Divya's Political and Academic Background

Divya, who hails from a politically aware family, holds a degree in Mass Communication from Patna College, Patna University. She has been active in student politics since her college years and contested the Patna University Students’ Union (PUSU) President’s election in 2012 on an All India Students’ Association (AISA) ticket, finishing second.

In addition to her political engagement, Divya has a strong academic record. She cleared the 64th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination in her first attempt and was selected for the post of Supply Inspector but chose not to join the government service. She is UGC-NET qualified and is currently pursuing a PhD.

Digha Seat and the Electoral Context

The Digha constituency is currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the 2020 Assembly elections, BJP’s Sanjeev Chaurasia won the seat with 97,044 votes, while CPI(ML)’s Shashi Yadav came second with 50,971 votes.

Following the NDA’s finalisation of its seat-sharing formula for this year’s election, the Grand Alliance remains in the process of negotiating its own allocations. Within this arrangement, the CPI(ML) has secured the Digha seat, fielding Divya Gautam as its candidate.

The Bihar Assembly elections will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. Divya Gautam’s candidacy has added a new dimension to the Digha contest.