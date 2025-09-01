 'She Is Not Working, But I Am...': After Bipasha Basu, Did Mrunal Thakur Take A Dig At Anushka Sharma? Netizens Slam SOS 2 Actress - Watch
A video of Mrunal Thakur has gone viral in which she is seen talking about films she rejected. She has mentioned that a movie she rejected became a super hit; however, the actress, who starred in it, is not working right now, but she is. Well, netizens are wondering if she is talking about Anushka Sharma (Sultan), and they are slamming Mrunal.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Mrunal Thakur / Anushka Sharma

Mrunal Thakur was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Sultan, but was later replaced by Anushka Sharma. Now, a video of Mrunal has gone viral on Reddit in which the actress is speaking about rejecting a film, and has also mentioned that the actress, who featured in that movie, is currently not working. While the Son of Sardaar 2 actress has not mentioned anyone's name, netizens are slamming her as they think that she is talking about Anushka.

While talking about rejecting movies, in the video, Mrunal says, "So many. I said no, honestly, because I was not ready. Controversies hojayegi. It became a super hit and did help the female actress to reach there. But, then I realised if I would have done that film at that point of time I would have lost myself."

Which film is Mrunal Thakur talking about?
byu/One-Collection1418 inBollyBlindsNGossip

"Then she is not working at the moment, but I am, is itself a victory because I don't want instant gratification, instant recognition, instant fame because anything that comes instantly goes away instantly," she added.

Netizens Slam Mrunal Thakur

A lot of Reddit users have slammed Mrunal for her statement. A Reddit user wrote, "Peak mean girl energy 'she’s not working today but i am' I really cannot respect women who put others down to feel better about themselves (sic)."

Another Reddit user commented, "If it's Anushka..Then Mrunal is actually stupid (sic)." One more user wrote, "Mrunal would have looked like a wrestler and she might have benefitted from the film a lot. However, Salman and Anushka’s chemistry was unexpectedly good in the movie so glad Mrunal don’t do it (sic)."

Check out the comments below...

Mrunal Thakur On Bipasha Badu

A few days ago, an old video of Mrunal had gone viral in which she had body-shamed Bipasha Basu. Later, the Jersey actress had apologised. However, she has now once again made it to the headlines because of her this statement.

